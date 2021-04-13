InsideView Named a Leader in B2B Marketing Data

Independent Research Firm Gives InsideView the Highest Score Possible in 14 Criteria Including Data Management, Data Validation, and Product Roadmap and Vision

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today InsideView announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™ B2B Marketing Data Providers Q2 2021 report. The Forrester Wave scored the InsideView offering a 5/5 in 14 of the 24 evaluation criteria, including in data management, defined as “data management, hygiene, and integration capabilities are superior compared with others in this evaluation including...comprehensive matching functionality, the ability to append the widest variety of data types, including unstructured data, and receiving uniformly positive customer feedback on these capabilities.”



InsideView also received 5/5 scores in the data coverage sub-criteria of firmographics, demographics, and geography. In addition, the report cites that “InsideView’s customer references were all using multiple offerings from its portfolio and expressed high levels of satisfaction with the quality of the company’s data...and its commitment to customer success.”

According to the report, “InsideView’s portfolio of data offerings provide strong capabilities for key marketing, sales, and data management use cases. Since our evaluation in 2018, the company has developed a practical data management solution that solves critical data quality problems (without the challenges associated with deploying a customer data platform), expanded its dataset with strategic partnerships (most notably for behavioral/intent data), and added native integrations with key marketing technology solutions.”

InsideView is pleased to be one of only two leaders to receive the highest scores possible for every subcategory under Sales Support. As the report cites, "InsideView’s legacy of sales support is evident in its capabilities for territory planning and management, prospecting, and engagement." InsideView believes that receiving the highest score possible for Sales Support is a testament to the product innovations introduced to help its customers improve their prospecting and drive intelligent sales engagement, e.g. 3x growth in B2B contact volume to 100M+ validated contacts, native list building within CRM, Chrome and Edge browser extensions, and full funnel analytics from leads to opportunities to revenue won.

“It’s gratifying when well-respected firms like Forrester name InsideView a leader amongst our peers,” said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. “Data is the lifeblood of today’s B2B marketers. Our customers tell us they literally could not do their jobs without it. It’s not enough to simply have B2B marketing data in today’s market. You need to clean it, nurture it, and keep it healthy and fresh. We believe this recognition reflects InsideView’s continued commitment to help our customers get the most out of their data, and is evidence that our platform provides the customer data management, as well as sales and marketing intelligence capabilities that sellers and marketers need to drive revenue growth.”

The Forrester Wave evaluated 11 B2B marketing data providers against 24 key evaluation criteria. InsideView received the highest possible score (5 out of 5) in the following evaluation criteria in the report:

Analytics, reports and dashboards

GDPR, CCPA data privacy processes

Account selection, such as the ability to define an ideal customer profile (ICP) and scope a total addressable market (TAM)

Form augmentation

Sales Support Sales territory planning/management Sales prospecting and engagement Sales access to data and insights

Data management

Data validation capabilities

Firmographics data coverage

Demographics data coverage

Geography coverage

Solution packaging and pricing

Product roadmap and vision



For more information, download the full report .

