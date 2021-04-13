Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jitterbit Announces Integrate 2021

Virtual Summit Provides Access to Industry Analysts, Integration Experts, and Peers to Help Companies Thrive in a World of Digital Connectivity

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, will host Jitterbit Integrate 2021, a virtual conference providing best-in-class insights and strategies on enterprise connectivity. Jitterbit Integrate 2021 will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry analysts, peers, partners, and Jitterbit experts on the trends and capabilities needed to connect data, applications, and processes for the ultimate 360-degree business view.

Jitterbit Integrate 2021 attendees will leave well prepared to take on their most pressing connectivity challenges. The one-day summit includes an outstanding speaker roster with expert insights, breakout sessions with technology how-tos, networking opportunities, and more:

  • Predictions and connectivity trends from industry experts such as Dion Hinchcliffe, analyst at Constellation Research; David Kieffer, analyst at Tambellini Group; David Linthicum, chief cloud strategy officer at Deloitte; Jay McBain, analyst at Forrester; and Holger Mueller, analyst at Constellation Research
  • Best practices for leveraging API integration, from company leaders such as Phillip Cruz, MDVIP; Tony Johnson, Smart Circle; Pradeep Kumar, BMC; Sue Ours, Taylor University; and Lindsey Shellman, WIN
  • The latest API360 innovations from Jitterbit leaders
  • Unique networking opportunities with others who share - and have overcome - similar integration challenges
  • Fun prizes like an Amazon eero mesh WiFi system, Apple AirPod Pros, and more

What: Jitterbit Integrate 2021

Who: View the list of speakers and the full agenda at https://info.jitterbit.com/integrate#agenda  

When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Where: To register, visit www.jitterbit.com/integrate

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

Contact:
jitterbit@bocacommunications.com

 


