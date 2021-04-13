Greenwood Commercial Real Estate Group: Veteran African American commercial real estate professionals launch nationwide firm

Full service commercial real estate services firm launches national platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwood Commercial Real Estate Group (Greenwood CRE), a national commercial real estate services platform led by experienced African American commercial real estate professionals launched in multiple cities across the US. Greenwood CRE is licensed in or has affiliates in 16 states with offices in Atlanta, Washington DC, Detroit, and upcoming offices in Denver, Philadelphia, and Dallas while working on operations in several other major U.S. cities.

About Greenwood CRE

Greenwood CRE features best-in-class corporate real estate expertise gained from working with some of the US’ largest companies paired with the national coverage required to deliver results.

Greenwood CRE’s focus is on office, industrial, retail, and land transaction services in the local markets it serves, and also for larger corporate users with multiple locations. Professional services include real estate portfolio strategy, location analytics, transaction management, space expansion/contraction, lease administration, and acquisition/disposition of leased and owned space and land. Greenwood CRE helps it clients to be more profitable and successful through informed real estate decision making.

The founding Principals each worked for and excelled at some of the world's premier commercial real estate firms including JLL, CBRE, Studley, Staubach, Avison Young, JCI Global Workplace Solutions, Duke Realty, and Grubb & Ellis.

The Greenwood CRE name is a salute to the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was called the “Black Wall Street” of the early 20th Century, an inspiring symbol of the economic potential of community collaboration and empowerment.

