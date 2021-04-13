Ropers Elevates Seven to Partner and Of Counsel

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski, a multi-service law firm representing clients in litigation and transactions nationally and internationally, is pleased to announce the elevation of seven attorneys, including three to partner.



Ropers Majeski’s Chairman, Geoffrey Heineman, says, “We are pleased to promote these excellent attorneys who represent clients in a wide range of practices and have a proven record of providing exceptional client service. I look forward to our new partners and counsel leading the way for the future of the firm in their new roles.”

We congratulate all of these incredible lawyers and look forward to their continued success.

From Of Counsel to Partner –

Pascale Gagnon (Los Angeles) counsels clients in professional liability matters, including agent, broker, lawyer, accountant, and D&O liability. She also represents clients in business and commercial litigation, including claims involving contracts, unfair business practices, fraud, fiduciary duty, defamation, libel, and publicity and privacy rights.

Timothy J. Lepore (Las Vegas) represents clients in consumer protection claims, insurance bad faith and coverage matters, business disputes, and professional liability matters. He has represented policyholders in insurance coverage and bad faith actions, as well as a top five Fortune 500 client in various premises liability actions throughout Nevada.

Robert J. Paliseno (New York) focuses on New York Labor Law and premises liability cases. He represents a range of clients including municipalities, public authorities, property owners, general contractors, prime contractors, construction managers, and commercial and residential landlords.

From Associate to Of Counsel –

Briana J. Bramer (Los Angeles) represents clients in premises liability, product liability, and complex civil litigation matters including landlord-tenant, labor and employment, and professional negligence disputes.

Chantel E. Lafrades (San Francisco) represents clients in personal injury, premises liability, construction, and property litigation matters.



Douglas H. Miller (New York) focuses on construction litigation, New York Labor Law claims, property damage claims, and construction contract disputes.



Marie E. Sobieski (San Jose) is a USPTO-registered patent attorney and represents clients in corporate and technology transactions, as well as commercial litigation and intellectual property matters.

About Ropers Majeski

Founded in 1950, Ropers Majeski advises domestic and international businesses and individuals in complex litigation and transactions across a wide range of industries. Ropers Majeski’s clients include leading corporations, start-ups and emerging companies, individuals, and municipalities and government agencies. The firm maintains offices throughout California, as well as in Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Paris, and Seattle, with an affiliate office in Hong Kong.

