Wellspring EAP Now Offering Meru Health’s Comprehensive Online Mental Health Solution As An Option for Clients

Major EAP group chooses Meru to close the provider gap, for clients who want an online solution for expanded access to mental health treatment options

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meru Health, which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout, and anxiety, announced today that Wellspring Employee Assistance Program (EAP), a program of Wellspring Family Services, is now offering the Meru Health treatment program as an option to organizations looking to expand mental health access and provide clinically validated, online mental healthcare for their employees.



“At Wellspring EAP, our most pressing priorities relative to employee well-being are to reduce barriers to mental health care, accelerate the speed with which employees connect to mental health services, and make it easy to access care,” said Trisha Aldrich, Director of Wellspring EAP. “Throughout the pandemic, both the demand for mental health services and the challenges employees encountered in accessing it became even more pronounced. Meru Health is tackling the mental health crisis in our country and closing the provider gap through its highly scalable online program. Now Wellspring has another valuable tool in our toolkit to offer employers.”

Wellspring EAP works with employers to reduce turnover and improve productivity by providing services that strengthen and support their employees. For more than 30 years, Wellspring has delivered employee assistance programs to over 1,000 employers in a broad cross section of industries, including technology, professional service, nonprofit, and construction.

“Meru is partnering with major EAPs like Wellspring who are dedicated to giving clients access to innovative technology that will help employees be healthy and perform at their best both in life and at work,” Kristian Ranta, CEO and Founder of Meru Health, said. “Mental health needs to be urgently addressed given today’s healthcare crisis, which means more companies need to be offering access to services like Meru Health that have a direct impact on their employees’ health and well-being.”

Mental health challenges affect more than 500 million people globally. However, fewer than 50 percent of those who need it receive care. There are not enough therapists or other mental health providers in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this mental health crisis, causing a spike in mental health problems with cases tripling in the number of adults experiencing depression.

Meru Health offers a highly scalable digital mental health solution, where one therapist working with Meru Health’s technology can treat five times the patient load than with standard therapy whether in telehealth or brick and mortar. Its comprehensive treatment program supports people in their own empowerment so that after treatment ends, the participants have the tools they need to stay well. Stanford, Harvard, and UC Davis validated research shows that Meru Health's solution is two to three times more effective than the standard of care in the U.S. today.

Better mental health can also reduce healthcare costs significantly for employers and payers. A Blue Cross Blue Shield study found that reducing depression and anxiety symptoms reduces healthcare costs by at least $6,390 per person per year and also improves worker productivity by about $4,000 per year – leading to an overall benefit of about more than $10,000 per person, per year.

About Meru Health

Meru Health is setting a new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, a biofeedback wearable, and anonymous peer-support groups. The company is committed to evidence-based care and has published groundbreaking clinical outcomes with Stanford, Harvard, and UC Davis that demonstrate 2-3X better clinical effectiveness and longer lasting results versus the standard of care in the U.S. today. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna, Humana, and Moda Health, as well as leading businesses who want to provide best-in-class mental health care for their employees or members. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

