Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

New cases: 32 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,859 Active cases: 1,021 Total recovered: 31,572 (93 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 21 (4 new) New discharges from treatment units: 0 Total tests conducted: 224,636 (672 new) Total deaths: 1,132 (4 new) Total vaccinated to date: 212,615 (3,262 new)