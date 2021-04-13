Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (12 April 2021)

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern, and Central Regions.

Out of these, fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (13), and Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region. Four other patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3196 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3466.