Cint white paper explores critical considerations and complexities surrounding insights automation

The world of sampling and data collection fieldwork automation is becoming increasingly complex. The right technology can help insights companies meet and exceed growing demands in the marketplace.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, has published a new white paper: “Transforming data collection without paralysing your business: Critical considerations for successful insights automation.” The paper covers today's need for better automation, how the wrong approach can hamper business innovation and outlines best practices for future-proofing data collection to gain competitive advantages for insights companies.
“Automation truly is a business-critical issue and yet we often see insights companies underestimate the complexity when it comes to implementing automation for data collection,” said Greg Dunbar, EVP of Enterprise Solutions at Cint, who authored the new white paper. “Successful automation can transform a company's value proposition to its customers and shareholders. But in striving to reduce manual tasks, companies can quickly lose sight of their most critical business goals and set off on integration and software development journeys that cost them colossal amounts of time and money, and detract from core operations. This paper reveals why so many automation attempts fail, and how the right approach will lay better foundations for future innovation and strategic agility.”
The new whitepaper provides context for understanding how the change paradox in market research is intensifying demands on the insights industry. It outlines the common challenges that insights companies face when attempting to automate their business processes and provides a clear roadmap for avoiding potential pitfalls when adopting technology solutions.
Inside “Transforming data collection without paralyzing your business: Critical considerations for successful insights automation”:
- Understand the complex landscape around market research data collection and sample supply chain automation.
- Examine how the need for standardisation rapidly increases the layers of complexity and leads to a large scale drain on technical and human resources.
- Uncover best practices for deploying a scalable and future-proof automated data collection solution that will drive innovation and avoid drowning in technical debt.
Dunbar continued, “The world of sampling and data collection fieldwork automation is becoming increasingly complex. The right technology can help insights companies meet and exceed growing demands in the marketplace. Over the years, Cint has helped many insights companies navigate these exact challenges and successfully digitalise businesses. This paper puts a spotlight on the pitfalls to avoid and outlines a faster path to success.”
Download the paper here: https://info.cint.com/whitepaper-successful-insights-automation
About Cint
Cint is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world’s largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 144 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 2,500 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com
