Alive and Well Starts Countrywide Effort to Support Seniors Living in Poverty

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alive and Well is pleased to announce it has started a movement that focuses on the old, underprivileged, and forgotten souls of America.Alive and Well is a new non-profit organization which supports the elderly in living more fulfilling lives. The organization is dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness, poverty, and isolation that many elderly experience in the United States through its team of passionate volunteers and donors.In Alive and Well’s most recent news, the organization is currently working towards two specific goals:• Ensuring no older adult goes hungry• Provide the elderly with the critical utilities they need“Our idea at Alive and Well is simple – give America’s seniors a comfortable life in their sunset years,” says founder of Alive and Well, August Bob. “In our humble opinion, this is the least a civilized society should offer. In our communities, we feel older people don’t make front-page news because no one wants to know about what’s happening to them. However, sometimes statistics are so glaring that they demand society’s attention.”According to Alive and Well’s research:● 5.5 million American senior citizens face hunger, a number that is estimated to reach 8 million in 2050, according to Time Magazine● A report by Justice in Aging shows older women are more likely than older men to live in poverty. Black, Hispanic & Native American women are 2 times more likely to be part of this disadvantaged group.● A Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 report clearly states a job loss of 27 weeks or more for 122,000 adults over 65 who wanted to work. The number climbs up to 350,000 in the age group of 55 to 64.“The statistics keep getting worse and worse as researchers dig more,” Bob continues. “From working long hours to getting social security benefits of less than $15 a day, if any, to choosing between medical care and food, they are suffering. Their young American dreams have indeed turned into an old-age American nightmare.”With their donation drive, Alive and Well is trying to create a better America for the elderly. While there is a lot that can be done, the organization believes starting small and reaching out to more significant numbers is crucial. It is vital to raise seniors up to livable standards, which include full meals and essential utilities.To face this issue head-on, Alive and Well has distilled a simple initial solution for a country-wide epidemic of elderly suffering in the US:● Door-Step Grocerieso Alive and Well will deliver monthly groceries to the older adults at home, meaning they do not have to stand in lines or wait for hours anywhere.● Electric Bill Paymentso Alive and Well will pay metered electric bills so that the older people can use the heating and cooling they need to live comfortably without financial burden.“These two simple acts can completely change the quality of life of the elderly in America,” Bob states. “We are creating a network of volunteers, donors, and other non-profit organizations in the US to curate a list of the elderly in need and reach out to them. We invite anyone who is passionate about our cause to contact us.”For more information on the organization’s funding or to inquire about how you can help, please visit http://aliveandwell.us About Alive and WellAlive and Well is a Louisiana-based non-profit organization working to help the elderly in the United States live a better, fuller, and happier life. The organization has an established network of volunteers and donors who actively support them in their endeavors.