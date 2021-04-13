The Philadelphia Inquirer Names The American College of Financial Services a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2021 Award

The College recognized as a standout company to their employees, talent, and customers

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces for their efforts to create a people-centered culture. Based solely on the feedback provided through an employee survey, The College has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia for midsized companies.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is about more than just offering great benefits and vacation time. Employees want to align with a company’s vision, be challenged by a high-performance culture, and feel that they are valued and that their voices are heard,” said George Nichols III, President and CEO of The College. “Through the advocacy and ideas of our culture committee, leadership training, frequent surveys, virtual social events, and a clear mission and vision to rally around, this success is all of our success and we take pride in effecting this kind of change.”

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. The College also received specific badges for certain culture drivers ranked in the top 25% of organizations in our mid-sized company benchmark surveyed in the last 12 months, including:

Clued-in Employees – Employees feel well-informed about the important decisions at The College

– Employees feel well-informed about the important decisions at The College Trusted Leader – Employees have confidence in the leader of The College

– Employees have confidence in the leader of The College Company Direction – Employees believe The College is going in the right direction

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

To learn more about The American College of Financial Services and the other Top Workplaces of 2021, visit topworkplaces.com/company/the-american-college-of/.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

