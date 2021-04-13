Jupiter Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Barnes as Science Advisor

Barnes Will Contribute to Data Science Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, announced today that Dr. Elizabeth Barnes has joined Jupiter’s roster of world class Advisors. In her new role, Dr. Barnes will help Jupiter's science team further refine their physics-informed machine learning and explainable AI for atmospheric science and climate risk.



"Libby is joining Jupiter as the company makes dramatic progress in our scientific development and commercial success,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “The world's renewed focus on infrastructure and resilience, the ongoing strengthening of the economy, and the Biden Administration's policies combine to make this an especially exciting time. Libby’s expertise is extremely valuable as we continue to accelerate on all fronts."

Dr. Barnes is an expert in climate variability and change as well as the data analysis tools used to understand them, and is an Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University. She served as Lead of the US CLIVAR (Climate and Ocean - Variability, Predictability, and Change) Emerging Data Science Tools for Climate Variability and Predictability Working Group, and is a member of the NSF AI Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, Climate and Coastal Oceanography (AI2ES). She also served for one year as a NOAA Climate & Global Change Fellow at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. She recently won the 2020 AGU Future Horizons in Climate Science: TURCO Lectureship for her work in climate dynamics and machine learning.

“As somebody who has a passion for using big data to better understand our changing earth, it’s incredibly exciting to work with a company that’s helping companies not only understand climate change, but also prepare for it,” Dr. Barnes said.

Dr. Barnes topics of interest include earth system predictability, atmospheric dynamics, subseasonal-to-decadal (S2D) prediction, and data science methods for earth system research, including machine learning. She joins Jupiter as the company shows accelerated growth and investment in climate analytics by the private sector, the Biden administration, and countries across the planet.

