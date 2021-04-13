Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,722 in the last 365 days.

GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ --

Atlanta, Georgia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  . . . Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.


Earnings Conference Call Information

            Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.  The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 6866269.  The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv.  The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code:  6866269 until June 6, 2021.


About Gray Television

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households.  During 2020, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.  Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.



Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Primary Logo

You just read:

GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.