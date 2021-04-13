Global Donkey Milk Market Is Expected to Reach $68,139 Thousands by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in use of donkey milk in food & beverages, surge in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry, and growth in consumption of donkey milk by health conscious consumers fuel the global donkey milk market. By application, the cosmetics and personal care segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global donkey milk market was estimated at $28,180 thousands in 2019 and is expected to hit at $68,139 thousands by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in use of donkey milk in food & beverages, surge in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry, and growth in consumption of donkey milk by health conscious consumers fuel the global donkey milk market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding donkey milk and its high cost impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in social media awareness is expected to offer an array of opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 led to increase in sales of donkey milk, due to its highly nutritious properties such as vitamins, minerals, protein, iron, and others.

At the same time, as people are getting inclined toward organic skin care products, the demand for donkey milk, as a key ingredient, seemed to rise in the cosmetics and personal care industry.



The global donkey milk market report is analyzed across application, form, and region. On the basis of application, the cosmetics and personal care segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The food and beverages segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of form, the powder segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of region, Europe garnered the major share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global donkey milk market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global donkey milk market report include Dolphin IBA, Donna Tina Farm, Eurolactis Italia Srl, The Donkey Dairy PTY LTD, Golden Donkeys Farm, Hellenic Asinus Farms, The White Sea & Baltic Company Limited, Stephenson Group Ltd, Asinus Atlanticus S. A., and Vro Enterprises. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

