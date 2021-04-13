FourKites Announces Industry-first Tracking Quality Guarantee

Global Supply Chain Visibility Leader Launches Comprehensive Data Quality Guarantee for Multimodal and International Shipments

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, has announced an industry-first, comprehensive Tracking Quality Guarantee that spans every major mode of transportation, including truckload, less-than-truckload, rail, ocean and air, as well as end-to-end tracking for shipments that span multiple modes.



“Customers are investing in supply chain visibility as a mission-critical solution,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and CEO. “As such, they deserve both speed and quality to ensure that their implementation is successful and to get maximum value from their investment. As the world’s largest visibility platform, we’re thrilled to raise the bar with the industry’s most rigorous Tracking Quality Guarantee to help our customers succeed.”

With over 500 customers across 176 countries and all major industries, FourKites’ network touches 50% of the Fortune 500, including giants such as Walmart Canada, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman, Meijer, PetSmart, The Michaels Companies, Land O’Lakes, Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Constellation Brands and 3M. Tracking over 2 million active shipments every day, FourKites leverages the billions of data points in its platform to proactively identify, alert and mitigate exceptions using artificial intelligence and machine learning-based algorithms.

The new FourKites guarantee, which establishes the highest standards in supply chain data quality across all modes, ensures:

Full Truckload Shipments : FourKites will identify unassigned shipments and shipments with bad appointment times 90% of the time and identify 90%+ of late shipments prior to arrival. FourKites will also provide a predictive ETA for customer shipments even if they cannot be tracked in real time by using FourKites’ patented machine-learning based Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA), which only needs a proof of pickup to generate a highly accurate ETA.





: FourKites will identify 90%+ of late shipments prior to arrival, identify 90%+ of bad order railcars within 24 hours, and capture 90%+ of rail interchanges across North America Ocean Shipments: FourKites will notify customers of additions and changes of transshipment ports on 90%+ of applicable shipments, and it will notify customers about vessel arrival at port for 90%+ container shipments within 12 hours. FourKites will also capture 90% of vessel berthing at terminals across all containers.

FourKites’ Tracking Quality Guarantee comes on the heels of the company’s Carrier Connect Guarantee™ , which ensures connectivity to 90% of a customer’s full-truckload carrier network within 30 days of project kickoff, gives supply chain leaders the confidence to implement new technologies and ensures rapid time to value. Together with the Tracking Quality Guarantee, this provides customers with assurances of both speed and quality of implementation, and accelerated time to value.

About FourKites

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. With more than 2 million active shipments across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including half of the Fortune 500, 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.

