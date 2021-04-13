TILT Holdings Bolsters Human Resources and Marketing Leadership, Appoints Darryl K. Henderson, J.D. as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Roseann Valencia-Fernandez as Vice President of Marketing

Mr. Henderson and Ms. Valencia-Fernandez Bring Decades of Global Leadership and Cannabis Industry Experience Strengthening TILT’s Team

PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, is pleased to announce the appointments of Darryl K. Henderson, J.D., as senior vice president of human resources and Roseann Valencia-Fernandez as vice president of marketing. Mr. Henderson will deliver HR solutions across the Company's portfolio and geographic footprint, while Ms. Valencia-Fernandez will oversee the planning, development and execution of TILT's marketing strategy. Mr. Henderson and Ms. Valencia-Fernandez will both report directly to TILT's President, Gary Santo .



“As we execute our strategic initiatives, repositioning leadership within the organization is critical to both the success of our team and growth of the Company. By continuing to attract top-tier talent to our already robust team, we are arming our Company with the kind of resources that will lead to success in both the short-term and for years to come,” said Mr. Santo. “I expect Darryl and Roseann to be instrumental in shaping our corporate culture internally and externally, while positioning TILT as a visionary company that is inclusive, supportive and innovative.”

Darryl K. Henderson, J.D., Senior Vice President of Human Resources

With extensive business leadership and human resource management acumen, Mr. Henderson brings more than 30 years of experience as an HR executive, chief employment compliance officer, chief diversity officer, executive/leadership coach, entrepreneur, business management consultant, and employment and commercial lawyer. Most recently, he served as president of Keith Consulting Group and has been involved in the cannabis industry since 2014. He previously held leadership roles at Monsanto Company, First Union National Bank, Lowe’s Home Improvement and a startup cannabis technology company, Logistics Trust. He has served businesses located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Ireland and the UK. Mr. Henderson earned a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. in Economics from Emory University. He is also a member of SHRM and the American Bar Association.

“I believe that taking care of people and doing what’s right for the business are complementary imperatives,” said Mr. Henderson. “I’m honored to join TILT, and believe we are positioned to do great things, and our people will continue to fuel that success. We have talented teams of innovators, specialists, collaborators and people committed to the Company’s success.”

Roseann Valencia-Fernandez, Vice President of Marketing

Roseann Valencia-Fernandez spent the last two decades as an impactful global marketing executive in the cannabis and beauty CPG industries with a strong foundation in digital marketing and e-commerce, story-telling marketing and product development. Roseann joins TILT from Advanced Nutrients, a cannabis plant nutrition company, where she oversaw global marketing campaigns, growth strategies and budget development. She has also held senior marketing leadership positions at Hain Celestial as the head of marketing, digital, e-commerce and CBD innovation, and L’Oréal USA as the director of global marketing and product development.

“The cannabis marketing function plays a pivotal role in molding the development of this rapidly growing sector,” said Ms. Valencia-Fernandez . “A synergy among our internal teams and brand partners will help bring the Company’s high-quality products to market in a way that maximizes our impact in the marketplace. I’m thrilled to join such an innovative and solution-based organization with a vision to propel the cannabis industry forward and establish new opportunities within the space.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc . in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

