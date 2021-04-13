INTELEX RELEASES ESG SOLUTION TO POWER THE SHIFT FROM SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING TO BUSINESS VALUE CREATION

New solution offers streamlined ESG-related program management and disclosure reporting for increased efficiency and transparency on corporate environmental and societal impact evaluation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the general availability of a new suite of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) management solutions that will help organizations launch, scale, or optimize their ESG programs, regardless of where they are at in their program maturity.

Companies are under unprecedented pressure to meet increasing market demand for transparency of non-financial reporting of ESG performance. ESG is no longer optional and is quickly becoming a differentiator and an indicator of long-term business value. Intelex’s ESG Management solution tackles obstacles faced by organizations to collect, share, and improve upon key ESG criteria across environmental and sustainability, worker health and safety, quality, supplier management, and beyond. The solution packages a broad range of functionality associated with sustainability reporting requirements such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) or Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and includes broader capabilities to address the needs for companies to enhance ESG management, conduct more robust assessments, and track how projects improve performance against KPIs over time.

“With the momentum surrounding sustainable finance showing no signs of slowing down, ESG management has shifted from reporting to business value creation”, said Brian Ice, chief product and engineering officer at Intelex. “The Intelex ESG solution enables our customers to deliver positive outcomes to shareholders and stakeholders alike and strengthens our ability to deliver high-value and high-impact technology tools for this new era of sustainable business.”

Key highlights of the solution include:

Centralized view of critical ESG information: The solution breaks down data siloes that bog down notoriously broad ESG data collection, providing users with a centralized view of ESG information.

Historical ESG performance data and trends: Users can easily track performance of ESG KPIs over time to demonstrate ongoing improvements, including supplier KPI tracking, as well as stakeholder management.

Integration with disparate ESG data sources: While ESG data and metrics can be entered manually, the solution also provides the ability for automated, near real-time integration with data collection systems including HRIS, Payroll, Utility Management, Asset Management, ERP systems and more.

Sustainability and ESG reporting: The solution enables reporting against the DRI, CDP, DJSI, SASB and the UN Guiding Principles. It further includes more than 20 US EPA Mandatory Reporting Rule (MRR) subparts, as well as management of multi-emission factor databases such as the California Climate Action Registry (CCAR), The Climate Registry, eGRID, the GHG Protocol, and the databases of the IEA and the IPCC.

Automated audit trail capabilities: Automated audit trails, configuration tools, and intuitive formula generation ensures users can access next to real-time KPIs in a timely manner.

Initiative and project management: Sub-projects and initiatives that collectively contribute to the larger ESG goals can be managed via initiative and project management functionality that allows users set targets, create tasks and sub-tasks, assign key stakeholders, track completion status, escalate overdue items, and analyze real-time performance.

Robust calculation engine: Users can run calculations on extremely large data sets, such as emissions and carbon footprint data, waste generation, and climate change resiliency, at speeds of a million calculations per hour.

Access to ESG management experts: Customers gain access to industry-leading in-house environment and sustainability, health, safety, and ESG experts that cater program definition and software configuration best practices to meet unique needs of the company and its ESG program maturity.

Intelex’s ESG solution goes beyond data collection and reporting, facilitating a broad scope of performance improvement via best-practice workflows, a robust task management engine, and powerful dashboards and analytical tools that promote cross-organizational transparency, accountability, and communication. It is available in four flexible packages to address the varying stages of ESG program maturity in the market.

Intelex and independent research firm, Verdantix, will be hosting a live webinar, “The Urgency For ESG: Making the Leap From Reporting To Business Value” on April 22, 2021 to share insights and best practices on the current ESG priorities companies should address, the frameworks to consider, and how to build an ESG program enabled with the right data to demonstrate ESG performance progress. The webinar is complimentary. Registration for the webinar is available at https://www.intelex.com/resources/upcoming-webinar/upcoming-webinar-urgency-esg-making-leap-reporting-business-value.

To learn more about the Intelex ESG solution suite, visit https://www.intelex.com/products/applications/esg-management.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Blog - How is Renewable Energy Accelerating the Rise of Sustainable Business: https://blog.intelex.com/2021/04/13/how-is-renewable-energy-accelerating-the-rise-of-sustainable-business/

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

Attachment

Roula Vrsic Intelex Technologies, ULC 647-539-9551 roula.vrsic@intelex.com