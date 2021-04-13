Alpha Sigma Capital Research Initiates Coverage on Fetch.ai

Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP has also invested in this growing company with partners that include Bosch, Festo, Yoti, Datarella, T-Mobile Innovations Group, Binance, GDA Capital, and Fireblocks

/EIN News/ -- Hermosa Beach, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Fetch.ai (FET) is revolutionizing solutions to everyday problems through intelligent data sharing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Alpha Sigma Capital Research initiated coverage on Fetch.ai, a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab, which is building a decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger, that enables secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally.

Fetch.ai’s network is based around an open-source technology that can incorporate different blockchain and AI technologies and allows users the ability to connect to the network and gives them access to the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset to carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy.

On this network a series of software agents called autonomous economic agents, acting independently of user input, represent and autonomously execute actions on behalf of their owners to achieve a prescribed goal. These autonomous economic agents work to provide an optimized service across a variety of ecosystems, to the benefit of both suppliers and consumers.



This system has wide potential in many areas. Financial services users can optimize trading, public transport networks could be reconfigured, cities could intelligently adapt to usage by their citizens, the gig economy could be restructured, and energy networks can be connected in a smart grid.

ASC Research utilizes fundamental research to uncover emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass adoption.

*(Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP holds FET tokens in their portfolio.)

ASC Research Index

The ASC Research Index was established in 2020 to track the companies we conduct research on throughout the year.



In Q1 2021, ASC Research Price Index performance was 524.77%. You can download the reports of some of our top performers including:

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare.

You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund/research

DISCLOSURE

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Sigma Capital this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.

The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, company website, company white paper, pitchbook and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and their officers, directors and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

Contact:

Sandra Ditore

Investor Relations

Alpha Sigma Capital

info(at)alphasigma.fund



