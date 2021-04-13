Array Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001:2015 issued to Array by DQS Inc. after demonstrated ability to meet customer, statutory and regulatory standards

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced it has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from DQS Inc. as of January 22, 2021.



“We are proud of our commitment to producing products of the highest quality,” said Stuart Bolland, Chief Operations Office at Array Technologies. “Customer satisfaction is at the center of everything we do and this ISO certification assures our customers that we continue to prioritize robust quality, reliability and durability in our manufacturing and management system processes today and in the future.”

ISO 9001 quality management system standards are designed to help organizations ensure they address the needs of customers and stakeholders while meeting statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. ISO 9001 examines the fundamentals of quality management systems, including seven quality management principles.

“Array Technologies has demonstrated their commitment to quality and focus on meeting customer needs by successfully completing the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 initial audit process and achieving certification” says Lisa Brandon, Vice President of Business Development at DQS Inc.

Array has established itself as a true authority in utility-scale solar solutions with a more than 30-year track record of designing and manufacturing solar trackers which are deployed around the globe.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

About DQS Inc.

DQS Inc. was formed as a strategic partnership between Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and DQS (Germany’s first certification body). As a result of this merger, DQS Inc. is able to provide global resources and highly skilled, local auditors. The assessment and certification of management systems is our core business. With over 60,000 certificates in 100 countries, we serve a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including automotive, electrical engineering, engine construction, the metal and chemicals industries, services, food, health care, the aviation and aerospace industries and telecommunications.

