DraftKings Expands Executive Team With First Chief Media Officer Hire

Brian Angiolet Joins the Sports Technology and Entertainment Company by Way of Verizon

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) expands its executive team by hiring Brian Angiolet to oversee and optimize content creation and media strategy as the Company’s first ever Chief Media Officer. Most recently, Angiolet served as SVP and Chief Business Officer at Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) This hiring marks the first ever Chief Media Officer position at DraftKings.



“Brian brings invaluable experience to this new Chief Media Officer position and deeply understands how the virtuous circle among sports, gaming, and content has the potential to boost engagement,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “As our media presence grows with the acquisition of VSiN, among other strategic moves, Brian’s creative ideas and insightful perspectives will further propel the possibilities of DraftKings content. Our warmest welcome to Brian, and we’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

During his tenure at Verizon, Angiolet spearheaded a number of high-profile, multi-billion-dollar content and advertising initiatives including broadcasting, sports and digital entertainment deals across Verizon’s Fios and media properties, partnerships with premier sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, and oversight of Verizon Wireless’ advertising and media portfolio. Most recently, he led the company’s 5G mobile edge computing partnership program and was instrumental in the launch of industry-defining deals with Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

Angiolet’s duties as Chief Media Officer at DraftKings are effective Monday, April 26, 2021.

“The DraftKings arrow is pointing straight up and I see massive opportunity to unleash this platform and integrate it with the world of content,” said Angiolet. “To me it’s all about enhancing the experience we provide, and I look forward to working alongside the team and our partners at this important juncture for the company.”

With a growing presence of owned channels, including real-time fantasy plus sports betting news and analysis from DK Live alongside editorial insights at DK Nation, DraftKings is quickly establishing itself as both a product provider and resource for fans. The company has also been active to expand its reach with the recent acquisition of Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (“VSiN”), a trusted, multi-platform broadcast and content company in the sports betting space. Additionally, integration agreements with media titans Turner Sports and ESPN have further broadened visibility around DraftKings content, data and offers. Recently, the Company has also invested in Meadowlark and its roster of creators to deliver high-quality, original programming focused on sports.

For more information on DraftKings visit www.draftkings.com/about and download the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews