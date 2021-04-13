Medolife Rx Submits Final Data Set to FDA for IND Filing on Lead Drug Candidate

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has filed its final set of data requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) filing on its lead drug candidate Escozine® as a COVID-19 therapeutic. Along with the submission of a batch of Escozine® previously announced specifically produced for the FDA, the Company believes that this will be the last submission necessary in order to receive IND designation from the regulatory body in the United States.

The Company assembled detailed information regarding the manufacturing of Escozine®, clarity on dosing, as well as both previous and new safety and efficacy data derived from an on-going human study taking place in the DR. The study has been conducted on over 500 participants and intends to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Escozine®. Escozine® is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife, which has been filed with the FDA under the IND regulatory pathway as well as the Ministry of Health in the DR where the Company is seeking product registration. Previous clinical data was submitted to the FDA including preliminary results of the safety study, which has now been expanded upon. This data, as well as the batch of Escozine® that was produced specifically for the FDA, has now been submitted. After the review of the data and barring any further inquiries or requests, the FDA will designate IND status for Escozine®, essentially allowing the drug to be distributed in the US. After such designation, the Company will pursue other clinical applications of Escozine®, including as a potential cancer therapeutic where the Company has already released positive clinical results.

“The FDA-approved therapeutic drug market is the gold standard globally and should we receive IND designation from the FDA, it would catapult our other research across the world,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Submission to the FDA is never easy, but we are generating such positive clinical trial results that we are confident the regulatory body will take notice. They have been reviewing our submission for some time, requesting various other information that we have now submitted. I believe this could be the last request ahead of approval, which would be tremendous not only for our Company, but for patients who are in need of a solution where one does not currently exist. An approval from the FDA would also propel interest from the scientific community on the potential therapeutic benefits of the natural peptides we are studying, including investment and partnership interest.”

The Company has conducted extensive clinical studies on Escozine® as a therapeutic for both COVID-19 and multiple forms of cancer in the US and globally. It is seeking product registration in the DR for treatment of COVID-19 through its exclusive relationship with the Ministry of Health. Escozine® utilizes a patented polarization technology developed by Dr. Mikaelian that increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

