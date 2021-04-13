Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not for Distribution to United States News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 13, 2021: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Offering”) through the sale of up to 9,375,000 units (the “Units”) priced at $0.32 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.50 for a term of two years.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further drilling on the Company’s exploration projects in Northern New South Wales, the Carron Project in Queensland and for general working capital.

Finders’ fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Inflection Resources

Inflection is a technically driven gold and copper-gold focused mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically drill testing a large portfolio of projects in New South Wales and in Queensland.

The Company is exploring for large gold and copper-gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province being host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits plus numerous exploration prospects including Boda, the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

