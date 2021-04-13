mophie debuts new lineup of rugged powerstation go portable power accessories

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands company and a leading brand in power, today unveiled four new rugged portable batteries, each engineered to be the ultimate source of portable power. The powerstation go rugged compact, powerstation go rugged AC, powerstation go rugged with air compressor, and powerstation go rugged flashlight are designed to be durable and versatile, making them the perfect choice for everyday portable power needs.



“The addition of rugged to our existing powerstation go lineup gives customers another option for power while on-the-go,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “We are excited to equip users with another multifunctional and affordable portable power option for peace of mind while on the road.”

powerstation go rugged compact ($99.95)

Featuring a tough exterior and powerful interior, the powerstation go rugged compact has everything you need to keep your most important devices powered. Two USB ports let you charge your phone and tablet simultaneously. Its large battery offers enough power for multiple devices. And it can even light up a room during a black out or jump start your vehicle in an emergency.

Product feature video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZZgOzaHq4A

Specifications:

Compatibility: full-sized vehicles; smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices

Battery capacity: 8,100 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging ports: USB-C® input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

Input / Output current USB-C input: 5V/2A Jump start output: 12V/600Amps USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 6.1 x 3.3 x 1.4 in (155 x 83 x 35 mm)

Weight: 18.4 oz (521 g)



powerstation go rugged AC ($149.95)

Packed with features and power, the powerstation go rugged AC has everything you need to keep your devices out of the red. It can even charge a power-hungry laptop! Use the AC port to power small appliances or use the USB ports to charge your phone and tablet. The extra convenient jump start feature, with included mini jumper cables, allows you to give your vehicle’s battery a boost of power in an emergency.

Product feature video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyR5nxG_fJI

Specifications:

Compatibility: smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices; laptops; cameras; other AC devices up to 65W; full-sized vehicles

Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging Ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; AC output; USB-A output (2)

Input / Output current USB-C input: 5V/2A Jump start output: 12V/600Amps AC output: 65W max USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 7.17 x 3.82 x 1.5 in (182 x 97 x 38 mm)

Weight: 1.66 lb (753 g)

powerstation go rugged with air compressor ($159.95)

Easily power your phone, tablet, and more with just the powerstation go rugged with air compressor. The powerstation go rugged with air compressor also includes interchangeable air nozzles to inflate car tires, air mattresses, and more. The powerstation go is helpful in emergency situations with a bright LED floodlight and a car jump starter that gets you back on the road in no time.

Product feature video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsf9HauR94M

Specifications:

Compatibility: full-sized vehicles; sports and play equipment; car and bike tires; other inflatables; smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices

Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

Input / Output current USB-C input: 5V/2A Jump start output: 12V/600Amps USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 4.65 x 9.52 x 1.85 in (118 x 241 x 47 mm)

Weight: 40.64 oz (1,152 g)



powerstation go rugged flashlight ($119.95)

Powerful and bright, mophie’s powerstation go rugged flashlight can light the way and power up your smartphone. The USB-A port allows you to easily charge your smartphone or tablet. The powerstation go flashlight includes a bright work light that’s ideal for changing a tire in the dark or just searching your trunk. Plus, this portable battery can jump start your car. Whether you’re stuck with a dead phone battery or a dead car battery, the powerstation go rugged flashlight lets you stay powerful in just about any situation.

Product feature video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7B7X9sWsMs

Specifications:

Compatibility: smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices; full-size vehicles

Battery capacity: 9,900 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output

Input / Output current USB-C input: 5V/2A Jump start output: 12V/400Amps USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 10.43 x 2.85 x 2.28 in (265 x 72.5 x 58 mm)

Weight: 1.15 lb (522 g)



Availability:

The all-new mophie powerstation go rugged lineup is available now on mophie.com, Verizon.com, ATT.com, and at Victra retail stores nationwide. Each product includes a two-year warranty1.

1mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

