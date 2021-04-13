INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING TO APPOINT NEW MANAGEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS

/EIN News/ -- Thomasville, GA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC: INSO), is pleased to announce that the company is finalizing the appointment of new executive management within the next two weeks. One of the first missions of new management will be to work with OTC markets to ensure compliance and obtain current status by posting the required disclosures and financials.

Management will also be disclosing the company’s path forward and its plan to increase shareholder communications and transparency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations ir@industry-source.com