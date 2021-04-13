Beam Global Expands Sustainable EV Charging Program with Major Georgia Utility

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that a leading Georgia utility has deployed two EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging systems for public use. The units are located in high traffic areas accessible to the public, with one unit in metropolitan Atlanta and the other in rural Georgia.



“Utilities continue to take advantage of the unique ability of the solar-powered EV ARC to be placed where EV charging is needed most, without the limitations of lengthy permitting and costly construction projects,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Utilities are adopting Beam’s innovative infrastructure solution, implementing off-grid EV charging powered by locally generated and locally stored energy. These systems are becoming part of an emerging energy resilience strategy for utilities.”

According to a leading analyst report, From Reliability to Resilience: Confronting the Challenges of Extreme Weather , 90% of electric utility grid executives agree that extreme weather due to climate change poses challenges to their operations and profitability, while only 24% of North American utility executives surveyed felt well-prepared. Energy resilience strategies and emergency preparedness planning have experienced increased priority.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

