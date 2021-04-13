GeneThera’s Strategy for the Development of a Global Zoonotic Diseases Surveillance System Using Smart Testing Technology

/EIN News/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are developing the infrastructure of a global zoonotic infectious diseases “alert shield” (ZIDAS) able to successfully manage and control the COVID-19 pandemic; and ultimately prevent future pandemics from developing. This alert shield will operate like a “nuclear shield,” designed to detect incoming nuclear warheads and destroy them before they can be deployed. A global network of AI controlled laboratory robotic systems, capable of collecting, storing and analyzing data, will be able to perform such a task.

We envision two types of laboratory settings:

The first, stationary integrated robotic lab facilities designed for ultra high throughput, capable to processing 100,000-200,000 samples/lab/day. Samples will be collected from the general population and sent to the labs to be tested. These facilities will be also focus on growing viral strains for R&D and new anti-viral therapeutics development for SARS-CoV-2 and other potential pandemic viruses

Mobile integrated robotic lab units will be designed as a scaled- down version of the ultra-high throughput platform described above. Each mobile unit will be equipped with an integrated robotic system capable to perform 2,000-4,000 samples/units/day. Electric vehicles represent the ideal solution to the development of this network of mobile labs designed to test wastewater from reclamation plants.

Dr. Tony Milici, Chairman & CEO of GeneThera (OTC: GTHR), commented: “We believe that the implementation of SMART TESTING TECHNOLOGY (STT) could change the course of the COVID pandemic and predict future pandemic before they developed. It is quite clear that performing massive number of testing using unreliable or non standardized technology does not control the virus or provide scientists the information needed to understand the spread of the virus and the insurgence of new potentially dangerous strains. It is still unclear whether or not vaccines will be able to stop the COVID. https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/04/05/246-vaccinated-residents-diagnosed-covid-3-dead-michigan/7100759002/



Additionally mass vaccination is creating a false sense of safety within the general population in part due widespread media misinformation among other variables. As result, the number of tests being performed is declining. Consequentially wastewater testing has became even more important to detect the rate of viral infection in the human population and specific communities. Presently most diagnostic and university labs are only capable of processing a low number of wastewater samples daily. GeneThera’s plan to deploy mobile robotic laboratories units capable of processing on location, thousand of wastewater samples using Smart Testing Technology will be a critical component of our ZIDAS surveillance system platform. This technology should be able to analyze the spread of the virus within communities and discover the presence of new viral variances before they would infect the general population. Our ultimate goal is to deploy tens of thousands of mobile lab units capable of processing thousand of samples worldwide using vehicles that can last for decades with extraordinary little maintenance.”

About GeneThera, Inc.



GeneThera is a biotechnology company developing molecular robotic/AI diagnostics and therapeutics in an effort to control and eradicate zoonotic diseases. GeneThera developed molecular assays for BSE and Mycobacterium Avium Paratuberculosis (MAP). MAP is an infectious organism causing Paratuberculosis in dairy cows that is also linked to Crohn’s Disease in humans. We utilize these technologies to minimize the spread of animal infectious organisms such as SARS-CoV-2 to humans. Management and prevention of zoonotic diseases is crucial to human and animal health on a global scale.



This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.



