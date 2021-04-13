Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SWM International Adds Veteran Manufacturing Executive to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWM International (NYSE: SWM), announced today that it has named Tracey Peacock as Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials & Structures, effective today. Peacock joins SWM from international specialty packaging manufacturer Klöckner Pentaplast, where she was President, Pharma, Health and Durables. Peacock has also held leadership positions with Atkore International Corporation and ITT Corporation and began her career with a series of progressively senior roles at 3M Company.

Peacock will lead SWM’s Advanced Materials & Structures division, which focuses on creating highly engineered films, nets and nonwovens for a variety of specialty applications in multiple industries. Dr. Jeffrey Kramer, SWM CEO, said, “Tracey is a powerful addition to our leadership team at SWM. Her track record for driving innovation, building commercial strategies, and growing businesses speaks to her ability to take our AMS division to the next level.”

About SWM:

SWM is a leading global provider of highly engineered films, nets, nonwovens, and paper for a variety of applications and industries. As experts in designing and manufacturing performance materials made from resins, polymers, and fibers, we provide our customers with essential components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,700 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM's website at www.swmintl.com.

