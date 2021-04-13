Compliance Issues, Ransomware Headline Chicago Virtual Cybersecurity Summit

Understanding New Regulatory Requirements and Managing Threats Remains Essential for IT Professionals

The 2021 Chicago Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry.

Headlining this two-day summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20-21 are four prominent keynote presentations:

Amy Nicewick, Section Chief for the Cybersecurity Division, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency

EJ Hilbert, Former FBI Cyber Agent and CISO & Founder of KCECyber

Justin Fanelli, Chief Architect of Defense Medical Intelligence Data and Technical Director at the Naval Information Warfare Center

Joe Nocera, Lead of the PwC Cyber & Privacy Innovation Institute

In the coming months, all cybersecurity professionals will be dealing with the transition between pandemic- and post-pandemic life. PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PwC) Joe Nocera will be addressing this topic in detail for the community.

“As we approach a post-COVID world, I’m working with clients to address a myriad of cyberthreats that have either intensified or evolved over the past year. Particularly as virtual work has led to companies handling more data than ever before, it is critical for companies’ customers and employees to feel confident that they can trust them to keep their data safe and manage it responsibly. I look forward to discussing these challenges and sharing best practices for building cyber trust at the Chicago event,” Nocera said.

In recent years, ransomware incidents have become increasingly prevalent among the Nation’s state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government entities and critical infrastructure organizations. Malicious actors continue to adjust and evolve their ransomware tactics over time. In January, CISA started the Reduce the Risk of Ransomware Awareness Campaign. CISA’s Amy Nicewick will be addressing this topic and the awareness campaign in a session for the community.

“CISA is working collaboratively with our public and private sector partners to protect their networks from ransomware. Our awareness campaign highlights readily available and important best practices and resources that can be leveraged to better protect against, mitigate, and recover from a potential ransomware attack. Our goal is to help organizations at all levels reduce their risk of ransomware victimization,” Nicewick said.

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around limiting the risk of ransomware, regulations surrounding the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, DevSecOps and the cloud, the role of cybersecurity in the Internet of Things, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout the Midwest:

Fred Kwong, Ph.D. — CISO & AVP Security, Identity & Operations, Delta Dental Plans

Matthew Zielinski — Director, Technology Infrastructure & CISO, Vivid Seats

Ron Zochalski — CTO/CISO, Lake County Government

Jim Serr — CIO, Joliet Junior College

Stephanie Southard — CISO, BCU



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Cisco, Cymulate, Ordr and many more.

The Summit will take place over two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 20-21 at 8:00 a.m. CT on both days. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

