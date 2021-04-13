Octopus Interactive Announces Measurement by Nielsen Digital Content Ratings Available for Q2, 2021

Tablet-based Rideshare Ad Platform Will Be Incorporated into Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings Solution

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today a relationship with audience measurement leader Nielsen to incorporate Octopus Interactive’s content into Nielsen’s Digital Content Ratings. The move will add Nielsen third-party measurement to Octopus’ robust first-party data effective in Q2 2021.



The relationship with Nielsen comes as the rideshare industry continues a strong recovery from the initial disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Octopus is in the process of a major network distribution expansion in 2021. Recent strong recovery projections from both Uber and Lyft have suggested that rideshare will play an essential role in transportation infrastructure moving forward.

“Being included in the Nielsen Digital Content Ratings means we can provide advertisers with more standardized measurement that will enable them to analyze and purchase Octopus alongside other digital and premium video options,” said Cherian Thomas, CEO of Octopus Interactive. “There’s something special about the rideshare environment that causes passengers to sit up and pay attention to the content playing on Octopus Interactive screens, and now we’ll have additional data to prove that out.”

“The Uber and Lyft users engaging with Octopus screens consist primarily of valuable and hard to reach, digital first, cord cutting, active consumers. Our first party data including real time, 100% verified impressions and data confirming that 40% are interacting with games and content leading to a 2% average CTR has provided a highly effective and accountable platform for advertisers. Our inclusion in Nielsen DCR measurement will add another layer of third party verification to provide our partners with additional confidence that their campaigns are being seen without waste and with guaranteed impact,” noted Bennett Fogel, CCO of Octopus Interactive. “This is an exciting and transformative development for our business and all of our brand partners.”

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/play-octopus/

Instagram: @playoctopus

Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/PlayOctopus