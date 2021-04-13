NASDAQ: PLUG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares.



On March 8, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Plug Power Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases, that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



