BeyondTrust Enhances Partner Program to Boost Partner Value and Success

Revamped program introduces new tiers, additional benefits, and subscription discounts; Optiv and Bytes Group praise program changes for adding value for partners

Program evolution led by new Vice President of Programs, Jeff Mattan, who brings more than 15 years of expertise with building partner compensation programs

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced it has revamped its Channel Partner Program to expand its tier structure, increase Cloud and Term subscription discounts, and boost benefits as Partners move up to new tiers. The enhanced Partner Program, which is spearheaded by new Vice President of Global Partner Programs, Jeff Mattan, features four tiers – Authorized, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

“BeyondTrust is committed to offering an exceptional Channel Partner Program, and we continuously re-evaluate program features based on partner input, competitive analysis, and a desire to simplify,” Mattan said. “We’ve revamped the program to be more consistent, fair, and beneficial for our partners and we’re proud that we’ve made it even easier for partners to realize value and customer success with BeyondTrust.”

Among other benefits for Partners, the updated standardized discount approach for Cloud and Term tiers makes BeyondTrust’s product portfolio even more financially appealing. The feedback from Partners has been overwhelmingly positive:

“As a security solutions partner, we look at a client’s holistic cybersecurity program, not just a single element. BeyondTrust is an important partner because we share that philosophy. We respect their changes to the partner program and believe it will yield even better results for us as we continue to help clients build cybersecurity programs aligned with business objectives.” ~ Optiv Chief Technology Officer, Todd Weber

“At Bytes Technology Group, we have a passion for IT, software, and security. Stronger benefits, simpler tiering and transparency with BeyondTrust will make it easier for us to help our customers achieve their business goals and for us to maintain our position as a trusted partner.” ~ Bytes Technology Group Head of Identity, Toby Noble

Mattan brings more than 15 years of partner program experience to BeyondTrust, most recently as the Sr. Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Operations, Marketing and Enablement at IoT provider KeepTruckin. Previous roles include serving as the Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Enablement and Operations at Proofpoint, Director of Worldwide Partner Enablement at Citrix, and Sr. Director of Worldwide Channels, Marketing and Strategy at ShoreTell. At past companies, he’s built deal registration programs, merged hardware and SaaS partner programs into one, and created partner compensation programs that helped legacy partners transition to the cloud.

“These changes to our Channel Partner Program showcase our commitment to investing in our Channel, as does hiring Jeff to lead the program,” said Dee Dee Acquista, BeyondTrust Senior Vice President of Global Channels. “Jeff’s experience includes a mix of enhancing existing Partner Programs and building new ones. This background is ideal for where BeyondTrust is heading as a company.”

To learn more about our Partner Program, visit: www.beyondtrust.com/partners

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

