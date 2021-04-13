Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
XPO Logistics Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report. The 2020 report details the company's progress in the areas of environmental sustainability, social initiatives and governance performance. The report can be downloaded here.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We made substantial progress on corporate sustainability in 2020, beyond the extensive measures we took to keep our people safe. 2020 was also the first performance period for our new ESG scorecard, which captures data in over 40 areas. I’m pleased that we’re continuing to deepen our commitment to sustainability, in addition to tracking our progress.”

XPO's 2020 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

