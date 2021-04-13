Gryphon Digital Mining Raises $14 Million to Launch Bitcoin Mining Operation with Zero Carbon Footprint

Gryphon founding team disrupts high-cost Bitcoin mining using the latest mining technology powered by renewables

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, Del, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Gryphon Digital Mining (https://gryphondigitalmining.com/) today announced it has raised a $14 million Series A to launch a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint. Institutional investors accounted for over thirty percent of the round, which closed in just over two weeks, significantly oversubscribed.





“At Gryphon, our long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. We’re grateful for the support of our Series A investors in achieving this mission,” said Rob Chang CEO, Director, Co-Founder of Gryphon Digital Mining. “Our vision is to further develop and use economically viable, renewable, off-grid energy.”





The Bitcoin mining industry’s total revenue is on pace to top $16 billion in 2021, but the market is highly fragmented, with the top five public companies representing less than 1 percent of the total market share. Gryphon has the opportunity to become a market leader by providing reliable, low-cost mining, while relying on renewable energy to minimize Bitcoin mining’s carbon footprint.





Gryphon has adopted a hosting structure model that minimizes capital investment and financial risk. The company has partnered with one of the largest digital currency data centers in the world to access electricity costs as low as $0.013/kWh, with access to liquid immersion technology shown to extend the life of mining machines by at least 20 percent. At launch, it will have 730 PH/S of processing power, with a clear roadmap to reaching 2,000 PH/S+ by the end of 2021. Gryphon also has strong relationships with equipment manufacturers and suppliers, which provides access to the latest mining technology.





Gryphon is led by CEO and Director Rob Chang along with Founder & President Dan Tolhurst. Prior to Gryphon, Chang served as the CFO of Riot Blockchain as well as Head of Metals and Mining Research for Cantor Fitzgerald. Tolhurst was previously a Director of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company and led Netflix’s EMEA Content Strategy team.





Gryphon’s board of directors includes Chair Brittany Kaiser, Congressional Subcommittee Member for Blockchain, Fintech, and Digital Innovation in Wyoming; Bruce Aust, former Vice Chairman of Nasdaq; Richard Cooperstein, Partner at Media Investment Group; and Joseph Nejman, CEO of ShareRails and Advisor at TomorrowVentures.





To learn more about Gryphon, please visit https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.





About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining (https://gryphondigitalmining.com/) is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint.

