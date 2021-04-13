Cogniac provides Doosan Bobcat with AI Visual Operations Intelligence Platform

Bobcat adopts Cogniac's AI machine vision platform to enhance the efficiency of the manufacturing kitting process

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, has partnered with Doosan Bobcat North America (“Bobcat”). Bobcat, a global compact equipment leader, is implementing Cogniac’s proprietary visual data processing platform within the manufacturing warehouse kitting inspection process. This move will increase operational efficiencies, boost productivity and reduce material handling times, all part of Bobcat’s commitment to quality and drive for innovation.

“We’re excited about this partnership as it demonstrates the efficacy of the Cogniac systems,” said Chuck Myers, CEO of Cogniac. “Our technology is designed to be additive to the manufacturing processes, offering companies the ability to increase the safety and standards of their products. Bobcat was a great choice for a partnership because they are pushing to innovate and adopt technology as a core pillar of their growth strategy.”



Companies are often already collecting useful visual data, making the Cogniac technology virtually plug-and-play. Cogniac’s Visual Operations Intelligence Platform offers customers the ability to process, in real time, large amounts of visual data collected for inspection, flagging them to a human operator for review. The system also allows for more strategic distribution of employees to projects requiring the human touch which maximizes workforce productivity. Cogniac has built their platform to be a no-code solution designed for non-technical users and eminently user-friendly to allow for quick adoption and integration into existing workflows.



Bobcat leverages visual data in their warehouse to inspect bulk materials and parts for any potential inconsistencies to create precise kits to be used for downstream manufacturing processes. Ensuring a high level of accuracy on the assembly line is a key factor in work efficiency and commitment to quality at Bobcat. The company is committed to adopting the next evolution in advancing manufacturing technology to make operations smarter and eliminate production downtime.



“Cogniac has produced a world class technology platform,” said Russ Honeyman, vice president of Quality Management at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Given our long history of innovation and focus on technology at Bobcat, the Cogniac system provides significant benefits for us, leading to higher efficiencies and optimized quality control in our processes.”



The partnership currently serves the Bobcat operations and warehouse in Otsego, Minnesota.



About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Operations Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

About Doosan Bobcat North America



Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is a leading global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments and services. The company is committed to empowering people to accomplish more. Doosan Bobcat North America is home to world-renowned brands, including Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products, Ryan® and Steiner® grounds maintenance equipment and Geith® attachments. Doosan Bobcat North America is a tradename of Clark Equipment Company.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment including: skid-steer, mini track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements. As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat is the industry’s original innovator, beginning in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat continues to lead the industry by offering quality product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more. For more information, visit Bobcat.com



