Varonis Announces Support for Microsoft's Government Community Cloud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces that the Varonis Data Security Platform now supports Microsoft's U.S. Government Community Cloud (GCC/Impact Level 2) and U.S. Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High/Impact Level 4) environments.



Varonis will be hosting the webinar "Complexity is the Enemy of Security: Protecting Data in Office 365 GCC High (IL4) and GCC DOD (IL5)" on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT. Register to attend the webinar.

Varonis' mission is to provide world-class data protection for federal agencies and government contractors as they transition to the cloud, including agencies that store and process DoD-controlled unclassified information (CUI) within Microsoft's U.S. Government Community Cloud.

With a long and successful history of securing critical data, Varonis' hybrid cloud capabilities allow agencies to transition to the Microsoft cloud with confidence. Varonis is helping agencies automatically reduce data exposure, manage insider risk, and mitigate advanced cyberattacks like SolarWinds SUNBURST.

"Federal agencies are migrating from on-prem environments to the Microsoft cloud for collaboration and flexibility gains, but the cloud presents new complexities and security challenges," says Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis. "The Varonis team understands the challenges and risks of securing sensitive data in today's hybrid world, and we are dedicated to supporting the missions of DoD agencies, civilian federal agencies, and federal contractors as they leverage the Microsoft Government Community Cloud."

Varonis recently announced support for Microsoft Azure Government for DoD/IL5, making the Varonis Data Security Platform available to DoD agencies managing IL5 data.

In December 2020, the Varonis Data Security Platform achieved Common Criteria certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a U.S. government initiative that oversees the evaluation of commercial cybersecurity and IT products for use in national security systems. Read more about Varonis' NIAP certification.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

