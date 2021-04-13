SLB Insurance Group Selects IVANS to Automate Distribution

Commercial lines wholesaler to automate appetite communications to the largest network of independent insurance agencies

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that SLB Insurance Group has selected IVANS Markets to automate appetite communications to more than 33,000 agencies within the IVANS network. IVANS Markets will enable the wholesaler to market its appetite directly within agents’ daily workflows at the moment they search for a risk, supporting agency demand for enhanced connectivity and creating new premium opportunities through increased agency awareness.

“The independent agency channel is a critical part of our distribution strategy, so we want to ensure our appetite is front and center where our current and prospective agencies operate day to day,” said Kyle Friedman, underwriter, SLB Insurance Group. “IVANS Markets allows us to market our appetite directly in agents’ management systems, making sure we are consistently showing up at the point of opportunity to more agencies within the IVANS network.”

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities in the IVANS network of more than 33,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets increases in-appetite submissions to drive growth and profitability.

“In today’s digital world, the traditional ways of communicating appetite, such as printed guides or person-to-person interactions, are too cumbersome to manage and can result in inaccurate information,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Markets automates appetite communications and enables SLB Insurance Group to meet agencies where they are, instantly increasing awareness and creating greater opportunity for conversion.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

