dpiX and Qpix Solutions Sign MOU to Formalize Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Colorado Springs, Colo., and Research Triangle Park, N.C., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dpiX and Qpix Solutions today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in the development and manufacturing of micro-transfer printed sensors.



dpiX and Qpix Solutions are engaging in this unique cooperation to enhance the value chains of both Qpix Solutions’ micro-transfer printed sensors and dpiX’s multi-segment semiconductor foundry business in the United States. Funding of their efforts through the CHIPS for America Act is of utmost strategic importance for both companies.



“We at dpiX have high hopes that President Biden’s infrastructure plans will further strengthen America’s semiconductor supply chains. Substantial investment is required to ensure American manufacturing of semiconductors can meet our country’s demands,” said Frank Caris, CEO and president of dpiX. “dpiX is a small, yet powerful, company. We feel confident about the prospects of this new working arrangement between our team and Qpix Solutions.”



“Most electronic device innovations occur because of advances in semiconductor components. For the U.S. to participate fully in this industry, it’s critical that we invest in semiconductor supply chains,” added Seungman Yun, CEO of Qpix Solutions. “We look forward to synergizing with dpiX to set up the state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing process.”



The dpiX and Qpix Solutions partnership exemplifies the cross-disciplinary strategy and collaboration required for the United States to sustain a stable, high-quality, internationally competitive semiconductor supply chain. dpiX holds the distinct advantage of running the largest A-Si semiconductor fabrication facility outside of Asia. Qpix Solutions is known for its research and development capabilities.



About dpiX

dpiX was established in 1999 in Silicon Valley, Calif., with the support of the United States Department of Defense and private investors. From its current headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., where the company invested over $250M in a trusted and IP-secure semiconductor production facility (the largest A-Si semiconductor cleanroom facility outside of Asia), dpiX provides the foundation for some of today’s most innovative solutions in medical, industrial, military and security imaging. dpiX is the market leader in state-of-the-art optical semiconductors for radiology (A-Si). Although dpiX is a small company, it remains at the forefront of the semiconductor industry through strategic partnerships with a wide range of partners in research, design, prototyping and more. Current shareholders include Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Thales and Varex. Learn more at https://www.dpix.com.



About Qpix Solutions

Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., and established in 2018, Qpix Solutions is a digital imaging company focused on research and development. Qpix Solutions delivers innovative technology solutions that can be implemented to current CMOS/TFT backplane and materials for optical imaging. Qpix Solutions has design, integration and evaluation capabilities that are suitable for semiconductor-based 2D image readout electronics used in medical, industrial and security imaging. Learn more at http://qpixs.com.

