Amerisure Optimizes Premium Payment Customer Experience with One Inc

Commercial insurance provider delivers greater choice and flexibility for policyholders through digital payment capabilities

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a leading provider of digital payments solution for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company (Amerisure) has successfully implemented inbound payment capabilities as delivered by the One Inc Digital Payments Platform.



Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of commercial insurance products to businesses in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. In 2018, Amerisure created a Digital Innovation practice to improve the company’s technology and delivery capabilities and selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to manage inbound premium payments.

“Our technology roadmap is driven by our mission to provide exceptional value to our ‘Partners for Success’ agencies, policyholders, and employees,” said Rosanne Genise, director of credit, billing services, and treasury of Amerisure. “We chose One Inc for the solution’s user-friendly payment portal and digital engagement capabilities which enable us to deliver a superior customer experience at every payment touchpoint.”

Built for seamless integration into any insurance core administration system, the One Inc Digital Payments Platform provides Amerisure with a full insured broker and CSR portal, offering the ability to accept multiple payment methods, including credit, debit, and ACH. Adding to the flexibility and convenience for policyholders was a goal for Amerisure with this implementation, and One Inc enables the company to engage with customers via mobile, SMS text, email, phone, and website.

"The ability to take a single payment and disburse it to multiple policies is critical in today’s multi-policy world," said Kevin Ostrander, chief sales officer for One Inc. “This implementation will allow Amerisure to streamline the entire payments process, helping them save time and reduce costs. Providing digital payment capabilities to customers can have a profound impact on overall satisfaction which ultimately leads to increased retention and persistency. We appreciate the confidence Amerisure has placed in us and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment experience. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit www.amerisure.com.