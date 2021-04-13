New Homes Coming to the Santa Clarita Valley with IHP Capital Partners’ Land Sale to Lennar Homes

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IHP Capital Partners has pre-sold 683 of the homesites within its 1,275-acre master-planned community of The Highlands at Tesoro del Valle to Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders. Lennar has committed to purchasing 365 homesites in four age-qualified gated communities as well as an additional 318 detached single-family non-age qualified homesites. The community’s builder, Newport Pacific Land Company, is stewarding the process. The Highlands will complete the vision for the current Tesoro del Valle community, located in the highly desirable area of the Santa Clarita Valley, known as Valencia, approximately 33 miles north of Los Angeles.

Newport Pacific Land Company, whose core focus is on master-planned communities, subdivisions, and commercial centers throughout the Western states, helps identify opportunities and provide innovative solutions to address today’s housing challenges. It has been diligently working on The Highlands at Tesoro del Valle since 2015 and has now realized the opportunity to bring approximately 820 new homes to the market, a much-anticipated offering in a housing region experiencing the painful pinch of demand outweighing supply. The addition of new residents will also stimulate the local economy, helping to support the existing business structure as well as foster new growth.

The Highlands is designed to provide 318 single-family homes, 365 age-qualified residences and 137 estate homes on spacious homesites, offering a variety of architectural styles within nine distinct residential villages. In addition to the wide range of housing choices, homebuyers will enjoy an abundance of private community amenities. A recreation center with pool and spa, two tennis courts, and 7 private parks will provide residents with vibrant gathering places to celebrate life’s many milestones, plus more than 12 miles of new and enhanced public and private trails which are ideal for hiking and biking. Winding paseos connect people and places, all surrounded by approximately 875 acres of untouched nature, preserved as permanent open space for existing and new residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Santa Clarita is an incredibly diverse community that offers an abundance of shopping, recreation, entertainment, healthcare and community services near Los Angeles,” said John Patterson, President of Newport Pacific Land Company. “The Highlands at Tesoro del Valle will be a new chapter in this popular and established area of the Santa Clarita Valley, offering a range of neighborhoods to satisfy the needs of homebuyers seeking a life that balances natural beauty with convenience.”

“It is a spectacular piece of land in an ideal location,” commented Jeremy Parness, Cal Coastal Division President for Lennar. “Designed to meet the consistent growth of the Santa Clarity Valley thanks in large part to the temperate climate and diversity of businesses and people. The Highlands at Tesoro del Valle is an ideal opportunity to own a home in a gorgeous setting without sacrificing amenities or convenience. We are excited to announce that construction of homes is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2022.”

Surrounded by nature and brimming with stunning neighborhoods, many of which will feature panoramic views of the rolling valley and canyons, The Highlands at Tesoro del Valle will undoubtedly capture the imagination of Southern California’s home shoppers searching for a new innovative home design.

About IHP Capital Partners

Founded in 1992, IHP Capital Partners is one of the nation's leading real estate investment firms. The company facilitates a path to success for its investor and development partners by providing equity for residential projects throughout the country, with a focus on the western U.S. A tactical partner and trusted fiduciary for nearly 30 years, IHP’s track record is built on experience, expertise and long-term sustained partnerships with well-known institutional investors and a wide range of the industry’s most notable builders and developers. For more information, visit IHPInc.com.

About Newport Pacific Land Company

Newport Pacific Land Company is a builder of residential and mixed-use communities that honors and appreciates both the land and the future residents that their developments will serve. Since incorporating in January 2015, flexibility and innovation has allowed the company to address projects with new, creative design solutions and amenities that exceed homebuyers’ expectations. The result is a wide array of master-planned residential communities, urban neighborhoods, age-targeted communities, commercial and industrial centers across the Western States. Expertise, passion, insight and outstanding performance are the cornerstones of the company. For more information, visit www.npland.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

