Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy’s First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
   
Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Live Call: 877.644.1284
   
International:  +1.707.287.9355
   
Participant Passcode:  3396792
   
Replay: United States: 855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Passcode: 3396792

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Adam Hinckley
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@enphaseenergy.com
+1-707-763-4784, x. 7354


