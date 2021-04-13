Effective Digital Customer Engagement is Mission Critical but also Challenging to Achieve, Concludes New Industry Report listing Evolving Systems

Report by Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, outlines current state of the industry

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released industry report, Technology Today, published by Loyalty360, concludes that, while vital to long-term success, customer engagement in the digital age remains an embryonic challenge for many companies in different verticals. The report lists Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), which specializes in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, among suppliers of solutions that tackle the challenge of creating effective digital customer engagement.



Loyalty360’s analysis concludes that creating engaging experiences that actualize emotional bonds and drive customer loyalty is one of the best marketing strategies brands can develop. Creating memorable and powerful experiences for consumers, while effectively navigating the challenging and rapidly evolving Martech space, enables companies to reap benefits that competitors not focused on customer loyalty do not.

The report notes growing interest and investment in customer-centric strategies across all industries. In a recent Loyalty360 Brand Survey, over half (52 percent) of respondents plan on enhancing or replacing parts of their technology stack in the next 18 months. However, it also concludes that, even with concerted effort, creating engaging customer experiences and driving customer loyalty remains a significant challenge and undertaking for marketers today.

These and other findings in part explain the success of Evolving Systems’ Evolution Customer Value Management and Loyalty platform which is already live in multiple deployments. Built using the latest technologies, Evolution has been designed specifically to capture customer data from multiple sources, build a 360° profile of customers and integrate with communication and provisioning channels - to Marketing, Retention and CVM teams - with an intuitive user interface in order to more effectively manage customer engagement.

Carly Stemmer, lead author of the Loyalty360 report, asserts: “Brands are realizing the importance of customer loyalty, but turning a vision into reality can be a complicated journey. There are several internal components that marketers need to manage, such as having the proper teams in place, senior-level commitment, organizational alignment, budget, and available time. It is nearly impossible to get plans in place and operations running smoothly without having the right external partners.”

Matthew Stecker, CEO of Evolving Systems, commented: “The new report highlights a number of important trends that are impacting companies undergoing digital transformations across geographies and vertical industries; the challenges it identifies are ones we are well placed, at Evolving Systems, to address. In fact, many of our clients are already successfully using our technology to overcome the obstacles to success that the report identifies.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecoms environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems’ real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

