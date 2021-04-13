EH Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds EHang Holdings Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EHang Holdings Limited ("EH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired EH securities between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eh.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that EH's approvals in North America and Europe for the EH216 were for use as a drone and not as a passenger vehicle and that the Company's purported relationship with its primary customer was in fact fraudulent. The complaint continues to allege that EH has only collected on a small fraction of its reported sales since December 2019, and that its manufacturing facilities appeared empty, lacking both advanced manufacturing equipment and employees.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/eh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in EH you have until April 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com