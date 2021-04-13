HAYWARD® HOLDINGS RECEIVES 2021 ENERGY STAR® AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCT DESIGN

Winning the coveted award comes on the heels of the Hayward® flagship line of Ultra-high Efficiency pumps capturing the #1 rating in energy efficiency within the industry per new Department of Energy (DOE) standards.

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, was awarded the ENERGY STAR Award for Excellence in Product Design for 2021 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



The ENERGY STAR Award for Excellence in Product Design recognizes superior leadership in product innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to have been recognized for our advanced product development in energy efficient products,” said Scott Petty, Senior Global Product Manager for Pumps at Hayward. “With the July DOE regulations right around the corner, Hayward’s leading position in energy effectiveness is more significant than ever.”

The new efficiency regulations, set to take effect in July of this year, include minimum performance standards for pool pumps – now measured as their Weighted Energy Factor, or simply WEF, set forth by the U.S. Department of Energy. Like miles per gallon for a car, the higher the WEF rating, the more efficient the pump.

Hayward has placed substantial investments in its variable-speed pumps with advanced wet-end technology bringing significant gains in hydraulic performance. Enhanced with new high-efficiency motors, this has led to the development of a new class of “Ultra-high Efficiency” Hayward pumps, including the latest XE Series models expected to start production later this year, offering similar energy-saving performance with lower purchase prices.

Hayward Ultra-high Efficiency pumps are rated by the DOE as the most energy-efficient in the pool industry, with the TriStar VS 900 achieving the highest WEF score of any pump.

Hayward has also announced the start of a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee program for its Ultra-high Efficiency pumps, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee for any pool owner not completely satisfied with their pump’s performance. The 100% Satisfaction Guarantee further reinforces Hayward’s confidence in its pumps’ performance and reliability and provides a clear signal of commitment to leading the industry with consumer satisfaction initiatives.

“I salute the ENERGY STAR award winners,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection.”

For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. And for more information on Hayward’s new ultra-high efficiency pumps, please visit hayward.com/vs.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™ CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is a joint program between the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy with the aim of helping consumers and businesses save money through the adoption of energy-efficient products. Their signature ENERGY STAR label identifies top- performing products and services in efficiency metrics across a wide range of industries. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. For more information, visit energystar.gov/about.

