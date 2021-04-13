Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,717 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

/EIN News/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 10:00 (CEST).

Please be informed that the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting due to the Covid-19 situation. Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy. 

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.