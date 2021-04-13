New Visual Marketplace for Beauty Services Launches $20,000 ENVY BEAUTY FUND for Local Providers Impacted by Pandemic

ENVY has launched the ENVY Beauty Fund with the goal to give $20,000 to the beauty artist community ENVY allows beauty artists to build visual portfolios of their work online, by combining the ease of posting pictures on social media, in the form of a search engine. Co-Founder & CEO Jennifer George, Findyourenvy.com

We know these artists have gone through a lot, and our platform’s goal must now go beyond driving them new business. Beauty artists need financial support, and we need everyone to hear their stories.” — Co-Founder & CEO Jennifer George

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With beauty services finally coming back, ENVY, a new visual marketplace for local beauty services, is reinvesting in the very community they set out to help before the pandemic.

Local beauty services felt the effects of the pandemic in ways one could never imagine. In the midst of 2020, beauty salons were forced to shut down leaving many beauty artists out of work for nearly an entire year. To help their recovery, ENVY has launched the ENVY Beauty Fund with the goal to give $20,000 to the beauty artist community. For every beauty artist who signs up for ENVY, they’ll donate $5 to the fund. For every 100 new beauty artists, they’ll give one artist $500. Their mission, to grow with their community, and help beauty services come back stronger than ever.

“ENVY’s cutting edge platform was set to launch Spring of 2020, but then COVID-19 hit. The industry we set out to help was forced out of their salons in a time of uncertainty,” says Co-Founder & CEO Jennifer George. “We know these artists have gone through a lot, and our platform’s goal must now go beyond driving them new business. Beauty artists need financial support, and we need everyone to hear the stories of what these artists have overcome.”

To apply, beauty artists can submit their 1-3 minute video sharing their real and inspiring experience during the pandemic. Details here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNK3bbMLR0s

Co-Founder and CEO Jennifer George says ENVY is not only unique because it’s visual, but it also allows artists to categorize their images geographically through specific service categories. “We don’t just tell you WHERE to go, but the exact person to go to. Because in beauty, we care who’s doing the work.”

ENVY is the first and only visual marketplace for local beauty services, creating what we see as an inclusive platform for beauty artists. Consumers can use our website to find the look they want and book it with an artist near them. ENVY allows beauty artists to build visual portfolios of their work online, by combining the ease of posting pictures on social media, in the form of a search engine. Consumers now have one destination when it comes to booking local hair, makeup, nail, lash and brow services. Artists can still keep their backend booking solutions while using ENVY as a completely free way to gain exposure and showcase their work in a digital visual portfolio.

ENVY is currently in 25 of the most popular US cities and growing quickly. They plan on rolling out new features often and helping to reimagine the way local beauty services are discovered.