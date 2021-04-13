Exploring Jamaica's Exotic and Exciting Places With Matthew Keezer
Travel destinations in their sunshine prime are the definition of an excellent vacation, and Jamaica is definitely one of them.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrilling and exotic, this Caribbean eye-candy is truly a feast for the senses. With so much to offer (from lively cities and rich reggae-infused music to incredible rainforests, lush topography, and reef-lined beaches), it's pretty easy to plan the perfect vacation in Jamaica.
Staying warm in Jamaica goes without question, as its average daily temperatures are among the highest in the Caribbean. The sea is also warm all year, allowing visitors to swim and explore numerous water activities all year long.
As Matthew Keezer points out year 2021 is set to be an exciting time on the island, with a busy line-up of fun-packed festivals and events. Still, those who are looking for a relaxing vacation and want to enjoy the beaches and scenery in peace can easily find what they are looking for.
After all, Jamaica has a lot of different content to offer, but that can be a bit of a problem because there is no way to explore and enjoy everything on one trip. That's why Matthew Keezer shared his favorite places everybody should visit while vacationing in Jamaica.
Seven Mile Beach (Negril Beach)
Seven Mile Beach is characterized by white sand, crystal-clear turquoise water, and breathtaking sunsets. With that beautiful picture in mind, it won't be surprising that this picturesque beach is one of Jamaica's most famous attractions. Best of all, it's conveniently located just over an hour outside of Montego Bay (the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica's north coast).
Sheltered by one of the Caribbean's great reefs, the whole bay is calm but has a lot to offer - kayaking, boat trips, snorkeling, scuba diving, horseback riding on the beach, and much more.
Matthew Keezer's piece of advice – all visitors should enjoy some delectable traditional Jamaican cuisine and a refreshing Red Stripe beer at one of the many seaside restaurants and bars.
Rose Hall Great House
This one is an excellent pick for history lovers. This beautiful and haunting relic used to be home to the formidable mistress Annie Palmer. For her cruelty to slaves and her part in killing three of her husbands, Annie was infamously dubbed the White Witch of Rose Hall.
As Matthew Keezer points out, although day tours are excellent for sightseeing, the experience won't be complete without one of the Rose Hall Great House's ghostly night tours.
Reach Falls
For those who are nature and water-lovers, Reach Falls is one of the best places to visit in Jamaica. Located in Portland's rural parish, the falls and surrounding trees are absolutely picturesque, the water is crystal blue and soothing, and there are picnic areas for large and small groups.
Still, the most authentic experience of Reach Falls, according to Matthew Keezer, is the venture through the rugged footpaths and hidden caves. These tours are guided, and they offer the ideal mix of history and adventure as visitors explore once-secret caves and paths that slaves are said to have walked to avoid being discovered by their slave masters.
Blue Lagoon
Surrounded by lush foliage and crystal-clear waters, Blue Lagoon is the closest thing to a paradise. What makes this place so unique is the flow of freshwater from mineral springs into the sea. Additionally, the water can change the color depending on how the sun hits the water – ranging from sapphire-colored, royal blue, or turquoise.
As Matthew Keezer points out, the best way to explore this paradise is either via leisurely boat rides or adorable bamboo raft rides.
Matt Keezer advises those planning to visit Jamaica during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations can change at any time.
