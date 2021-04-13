DR. PHILIP MOULTON, HEAD OF RISK MANAGEMENT, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Dr. Philip Moulton

The DCRO Institute announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Dr. Philip Moulton of Baltimore County, MD, USA.

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Dr. Philip Moulton of Baltimore County, MD, USA.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations, as well as those who interact with boards. It is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“We are pleased to award this distinction to Dr. Moulton, who is the Director of Risk Management for NYSE-listed Colfax Corporation,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “This accomplishment demonstrates his deep commitment to excellence in his work on Enterprise Risk Management strategies, insurance program optimization, and risk mitigation across business, products, cyber, compliance, and safety,” he continued.“This is an extremely well-designed program for those looking to build their knowledge and leadership skills in risk management,” said Dr. Moulton. “The program covered all significant risk management areas that effective Directors can expect to dig into as they discharge their fiduciary responsibilities, and as their organizations pursue value-creation objectives,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk ™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

