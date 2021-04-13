Equal Opportunity Schools Announces Interim CEO and Interim President

Equal Opportunity Schools Logo Eddie Lincoln, Equal Opportunity Schools Interim CEO Dr. Sasha Rabkin, Equal Opportunity Schools Interim President

The Seattle-Based Education Equity Nonprofit Announces A Change in Senior Leadership

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) Board Chair Dr. Deborah Wilds announced a leadership reorganization at the nonprofit that works to promote education equity for historically underrepresented students in high schools across the country. Eddie Lincoln has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Sasha Rabkin has been appointed Interim President.

In his previous role, Eddie served as Chief Partner Development Officer and has been with the organization for seven years. Prior to joining EOS, Eddie served as the Assistant Director for K-12 Partnerships as part of the Seattle University Youth Initiative, a community engagement effort focused on strengthening education and support systems for neighborhood youth and their families. In his role, he successfully partnered with Seattle Public Schools to develop programs that address gaps in services and learning opportunities. Eddie also served as the university liaison to staff, students, and community partners interested in engaging in school-based projects and programming. Eddie has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Seattle University and a Juris Doctorate from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

In his previous role, Sasha served as Chief Strategy Officer and prior to that as Chief Program Officer for five years. Sasha has been with the organization for 8 years. Prior to joining EOS, he spent over eleven years as Director of School and Family Programs at the Institute for Community Leadership where he managed community based social justice leadership interventions with schools and families. He also earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Change from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, CA.

Board Chair Dr. Wilds said of the appointments, “As many of you know, Eddie and Sasha have performed in an outstanding way for the last several years. Both started as Partnership Directors and have been promoted several times. Both are passionate about EOS and its mission. Both are committed to students, teachers, counselors, and administrators that EOS serves. We are very fortunate to have two talented people to guide the organization to even greater heights. These changes will position us for continued growth and will enable EOS to continue building on our success.”

Added Interim CEO Eddie Lincoln, “As we continue to solidify our role as a thought leader in education equity and promoting a more holistic assessment of students furthest from educational justice, EOS stands ready to partner with districts across the country. Our work has never been stronger or more relevant,” said Lincoln. “Our partners and, more importantly, Black, Brown, and low-income students will continue benefitting from our dynamic program model, coaching, and tools.”

Dr. Sasha Rabkin, Interim President added, “Now is a time in education for bold action in service of racial equity and social justice. We will continue our work to be the best partner our schools and districts have ever had and our employees remain at the heart of everything we do. Their courage, tenacity and commitment are our greatest assets. They are the engine of our creativity and dynamism, and their work is a daily reminder that each of us is committed to doing our part for one another and this organization.”

The new appointments took effect on March 31, 2021.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (www.eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gap chart analysis, equity pathways reports, beginning- and end-of-year student/administrator surveys, best practices from more than 700 schools in 220+ districts across 33 states, and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority. For more information, please visit www.eoschools.org.

