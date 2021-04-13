DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Joint Venture Partnership with Loop Insights for Integrated AI-Platform Serving Global Entertainment and Gaming Brands and Major League Sports

Loop and DGTL’s Integrated AI-Powered Solutions to Enable Next Generational Digital Media Activations in Live Sports and Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights and enhanced customer engagement to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a joint venture partnership with DGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTL:TSXV) (DGTHF:OTCQB) (A2QB0L:FSE).



Partnership With DGTL Represents Loop’s Continued Growth in the $355-Billion Digital Advertising Market

The Agreement with DGTL will provide Loop Insights with direct access to major brands, and many others, improving Loop’s presence in the USD$355-billion global digital advertising market . The integration of Loop Insights’ technologies with DGTL Holdings is a natural fit for Loop as The Company continues to grow its presence in live sports and entertainment.

The integration of Loop’s data analytics and digital Wallet pass technologies and DGTL’s social media CMS platform provides global brand customers with unparalleled ability to drive real time content to fans and consumers. With the combined technologies, Loop and DGTL have an enhanced ability to establish a deeper connection between brands and consumers that can be optimized to create new revenue streams and collaborative projects with key brand accounts. At SuperBowl XXI, DGTL’s enterprise-level CMS platform #Hashoff activated micro-influencers to successfully drive one million brand engagements for the Bud Light brand.

Under the agreement Loop Insights and DGTL Holdings will combine their transformative technologies to onboard real-world consumers and fans at the point of sale in both the physical and digital space. By converting consumers from physical locations and onboarding them to Loop’s Insights platform, both companies will gain access to new users and revenue streams. The integration with DGTL will also provide Loop with a direct channel to DGTL’s portfolio of clients and partners.

By creating connections at the agency level, Loop is establishing relationships with brands that can be leveraged to create ongoing successful marketing campaigns, optimized through Loop’s AI-driven insights. Through Loop’s Wallet pass platform, the connection between brands and their target audience is maintained regardless of the customer location, providing unprecedented access for brands and retailers seeking to create new omnichannel marketing and eCommerce revenue streams through the consumer’s smartphone.

DGTL Holdings CEO Mike Racic stated: “Loop Insights’ ability to connect sponsor and brand activations at the transaction level and tie back to their Wallet pass technology provides a valuable data collection and enhancement feature for our clients. The integrated product offering will now be able to provide brands direct access to their customers through the Loop Wallet Pass and deliver real-time campaign performance metrics associated with their advertising campaigns. We look forward to working with Loop Insights to enhance the value of the data we return to our clients.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Integrating with DGTL Holdings’ leading digital advertising platform will assist and bring incredible value to our existing clients. Loop will also benefit from direct access to major Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Brands involved in the live sports and entertainment industry. Together with DGTL, Loop is able to close the loop on the digital activations, improving the in-game experience for fans while providing real-time measurement for agencies and CPG brands. This is extremely valuable and creates exciting new revenue opportunities.”

By integrating Loop’s technology with DGTL’s leading platforms, Loop and DGTL have effectively closed the loop to provide brands and operators with a complete overview of their customers and operations, for powerful analytical insights.

About DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as

“ DGTL ”, the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative automated marketing and contactless payment solutions built on artificial intelligence (“AI”) to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

