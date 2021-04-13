Electromedical Technologies, Inc. Featured on The Big Biz Radio Show

CEO Matthew Wolfson recently Interviewed three times by Popular Media Host Bob “Sully” Sullivan on the Big Biz Radio Show

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED ) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, is pleased to announce that CEO Matthew Wolfson has, in recent weeks, been a featured guest on the popular Big Biz Radio Show. The latest interview can be accessed here.



Billed as “Business with a Bite”, the Big Biz Radio Show features fast-talking, hard-hitting discussions on business and finance. The show can be seen and heard weekdays on network television, including the YouTOO American Television Network, which reaches a large viewing audience. Moreover, host Bob “Sully” Sullivan is a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network.

After appearing three times over the past several weeks, Electromedical Technologies quickly became a favorite of the show. This opportunity enabled the Company to reach a wide audience with interests in new and developing companies and technologies, and especially gave the Company the opportunity to highlight the Company’s treatments for chronic pain, as well as fostering a greater awareness of the Company’s future operations and plans. In addition, Mr. Wolfson highlighted the Company’s new prototype bioelectronics device currently in development, the Wellness POD, which is expected to be completed later this year, and included in a 510(k) medical device submission with the FDA. The WellnessPlus POD is positioned as a new, smaller, professional grade wearable device for mass market retail customers, and has the ability to work with the flagship Wellness Pro+ device.

Mr. Wolfson, noted, “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to tell our story directly to interested investors and prospective customers.”

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies.

For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com.

