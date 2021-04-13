Flair Airlines adds non-stop service between Ottawa-Kelowna

The growing ULCC will begin bi-weekly flights in August

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), is expanding service with a new, non-stop route between Ottawa International Airport (IATA code: YOW) and Kelowna International Airport (IATA Code: YLW) starting August 4, 2021, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



The new route is part of Flair’s expansion of service as it grows its ULCC service across Canada. Flair’s network is growing to include 19 destinations by summer. The airline is adding 13 new aircraft to their fleet in 2021 as preparation continues for the safe restart of travel.

“Growing our service by connecting two iconic destinations on each side of the country is an important step in our bringing low fares and affordable travel options to more Canadians,” says Stephen Jones, President & CEO. “We know there is a need for ULCC service as travel begins to return and connecting two cities that are year-round destinations will ensure Canadians can explore their country affordably all year long.”

Flair was one of the first airlines to reduce service to only essential routes during the pandemic. With anticipation of travel returning during the summer, Flair will begin increasing service in May.

“We know there is pent up demand for people to see families and have affordable vacations once it is safe for us to travel again. As a ULCC, our efficiencies are passed along in our pricing. Our low fares are an important step in restarting the tourism industry as they allow people to explore more, and both Ottawa and Kelowna are two attractive regions for domestic tourism.”

One-way fares on the new route start as low as $59 with taxes and fees included. In addition, Flair provides COVID Coverage which allows passengers to easily change their travel plans given the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Bookings are now available for travel through October 30, 2021, at flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 19 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

